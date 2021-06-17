Omos Says Teaming With AJ Styles ‘Is the Best Thing That Could Ever Happen’ to His Career

– The Athletic (via Fightful) recently spoke to WWE Superstar and Raw tag team champion Omos (aka Jordan Omogbehin), who discussed undergoing two brain surgeries while in college. Omos had to get the surgeries as a result of a “super-booster.”

The WWE Superstar stated, “That puts a lot of things into perspective now, about how large I am. I had the super-booster.” He added on his two surgeries, “The moment they go in there, it literally screws up your whole hormonal system. My body never quite felt the same. My confidence was low. I never really could recoup. I always felt like I was a shadow of myself.”

NXT head trainer Matt Bloom commented on seeing Omos at his WWE tryout, “Listen, when you see somebody his size, that turns heads the way he does, you accelerate him a little quicker than the next guy. Because someone like him doesn’t come around very often.”

Omos also addressed his tag team pairing with AJ Styles, and how it’s the best thing to ever happen to his career. He stated, “Me being paired with AJ Styles is the best thing that could ever happen for my career. The best thing. That’s the best I can put it. The best thing. He’s been like a big brother to me. I just listen to him and absorb.”