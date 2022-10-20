wrestling / News
Omos Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of WWE Smackdown
October 20, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has announced that Omos and MVP will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The two will be there to confront Braun Strowman, similar to last week’s show. The lineup for Smackdown includes:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi
* Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville
* Logan Paul to appear
* Omos to confront Braun Strowman
.@The305MVP reveals that @TheGiantOmos will be at #SmackDown this Friday to look into #BraunStrowman’s eyes and reveal that Strowman is no monster. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9KayUt8sh2
— WWE (@WWE) October 20, 2022