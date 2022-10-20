Omos Set To Appear On Tomorrow’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced that Omos and MVP will appear on tomorrow night’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. The two will be there to confront Braun Strowman, similar to last week’s show. The lineup for Smackdown includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Damage CTRL (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Shotzi

* Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville

* Logan Paul to appear

* Omos to confront Braun Strowman