Omos Announced For Three Upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH Events

January 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Omos Pro Wrestling NOAH Image Credit: NOAH

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that WWE’s Omos will appear at three upcoming events this month. Omos is one-half of the GHC Tag Team Champions with Jack Morris. He will appear at events on January 11, 12 and 19.

