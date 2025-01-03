Omos Announced For Three Upcoming Pro Wrestling NOAH Events

Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that WWE’s Omos will appear at three upcoming events this month. Omos is one-half of the GHC Tag Team Champions with Jack Morris. He will appear at events on January 11, 12 and 19.

WWE star Omos in Pro Wrestling NOAH: 🔘1/1 w/ JM v NM/TS ✅ WON GHC Tag

🔘1/2 w/ T2X v Wagner’s/Huxley ✅

🔘1/11 w/ JM v AR – LIVE on WU, English

🔘1/12 v Alejandro/Kai – VOD to follow

🔘1/19 w/ Owada v Fujita/Soya – VOD to follow