Omos Says He’s Waiting To Return, Is Excited To ‘Get Back In There’
May 23, 2025 | Posted by
Omos says that whenever WWE wants him to perform, he’s ready and excited to do so. The WWE star had a brief run in Japan with Pro Wrestling NOAH on excursion but hasn’t been seen on WWE TV since before WrestleMania 40. He spoke with WhatCulture for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
On his current status: “I’m just waiting. I had fun in Japan and I’m just patiently waiting.”
On wanting to get back in the ring: “To be honest, man, I’m just here to dominate. I’m just ready to come back and dominate in the ring again. There’s nothing that brings me more joy than being in the wrestling ring. So whenever that happens, I’m just ready and excited to get back in there.”
