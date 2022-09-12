Omos Says It’s ‘Weird’ Not Having Vince McMahon Around Anymore, But A Lot More Laid Back

Omos says that it’s been a bit of an adjustment not having Vince McMahon around in WWE, but that thinks are more laid back with Triple H in charge. The WWE star recently appeared on Say Less and talked about how things have changed since McMahon exited WWE and Triple H took over creative, noting that it’s odd not to have McMahon around every day.

“It’s weird,” he said (per Fightful). “Not seeing the old man every day because the last two years I was on, I saw him every day, and now Hunter is there.”

He went on to say that “Hunter is one of us. He’s one of the boys. A lot of us have that trust because he has similar experiences as us. We trust him. It’s been a lot more laid back. He’s very involved. He’s down at rehearsals, working with talent, he’s very hands-on.”

Omos hasn’t competed on Raw since he won a handicap match on August 8th, but he has remained active at live events and worked this weekend in a match against Matt Riddle.