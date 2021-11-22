Omos Wins Dual-Branded Battle Royal At WWE Survivor Series (Highlights)

Omos destroyed the competition to pick up a big win in the dual-branded battle royal at WWE Survivor Series. Omos won the 25-man Raw and Smackdown battle royal, getting a total of 12 eliminations and last eliminating Ricochet. You can see clips from the match below.

The win puts Raw ahead of Smackdown 3 – 1 in the battle for brand supremacy. Our live, ongoing coverage of Survivor Series is here.