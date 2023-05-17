Omos Wishes He Could Have Wrestled The Undertaker

In an interview with DC 101 (via Wrestling Inc), Omos said that he would have liked to have wrestled The Undertaker, but never got the chance. The Undertaker wrestled his last match in 2020, a cinematic match with AJ Styles. Omos debuted on the main roster later that year.

He said: “Obviously The Undertaker. Oh my goodness. I would have loved to get in the ring with him. I would have loved to get in the ring with him and get to share the ring with him and just be in there.“