wrestling / News
On-Sale Date Announced For WrestleMania 37
WWE has announced the on-sale date for WrestleMania 37 tickets for next week. The company announced on Monday that tickets will go on sale on March 16th in a “limited number” of tickets. Tickets for the event will run from $35 to $200 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster, with two-day combo tickets also available.
The full announcement, including a pre-sale link, is below:
WRESTLEMANIA® TICKETS ON SALE NEXT TUESDAY, MARCH 16
WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night pop culture extravaganza, WrestleMania presented by SNICKERS, will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16 starting at 10 AM ET. WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.
Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.
Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register at www.wrestlemania.com/presale.
WWE is coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks. Information on additional WrestleMania Week events is forthcoming.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly ‘Let Down’ That Christian Cage Joined AEW, Several AEW Talent Knew Cage Was Coming In
- Tony Khan Says Christian Cage Called Him About Joining AEW, Says Women Will Main Event Dynamite Soon
- Bobby Lashley Wanted Apollo Crews In The Hurt Business, Discusses Advice He Gave Crews Before WWE Return
- Miro, Bully Ray & More React to AEW Revolution Ring Explosion