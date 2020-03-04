On-Sale Date Updated For ROH/NJPW War of the Worlds Tour

Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling have updated the ticket on-sale date for the upcoming War of the Worlds tour. Here’s a press release:

NEW ON-SALE DATE FOR ROH/NJPW WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR

Ring of Honor has something special planned for its most loyal fans for the upcoming ROH/New Japan Pro-Wrestling War of the Worlds tour, so the on-sale date for tickets for the star-studded shows has been pushed back a week.

Tickets for all four War of the Worlds shows go on sale next Wednesday, March 11 at 10 a.m. local time for HonorClub members and Friday, March 13 at 10 a.m. local time for the general public.

The tour, which will feature world class matches with stars from both ROH and NJPW, kicks off on May 6 in Buffalo before heading to Toronto on May 7, Kalamazoo (Mich.) on May 9, and concluding in Chicago on May 10.

Keep it locked on ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for details regarding what ROH has planned for its fans.

A staple since 2014, the War of the Worlds tour features dream matches, title bouts, and first-time matchups you cannot see anywhere else with the stars of ROH and NJPW.

ROH/NJPW PRESENT WAR OF THE WORLDS TOUR 2020

Wednesday, May 6: Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 7: Ted Reeve Arena, Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 9: Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, Mich., 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 10: The Odeum Expo Center, Villa Park, Ill., 7 p.m.