WWE News: One Of Sasha Banks’ Chair Shots From RAW Hit Becky Lynch In The Back of the Head, Lynch and Natalya Comment On Sasha Banks’ Attack, Dark Match From Last Night’s RAW
– Sasha Banks returned on last night’s episode of RAW to attack Natalya. Becky Lynch came out for the save and Banks eventually attacked her with a chair, hitting her mulitple times. Lynch has since reacted to the attack, promising that “receipts are coming.” She posted a fan-shot video with her tweet, which shows that one of the shots caught Lynch in the back of the head. There’s no word on if Lynch suffered any kind of injury as a result of the accidental shot.
Let the games begin. #ReceiptsAreComing pic.twitter.com/v96CLgTIM2
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 13, 2019
– Natalya also responded to Banks’ actions, which you can see below.
I’m not sure what I ever did to deserve getting the hell beaten out of me tonight by @SashaBanksWWE. I’m disgusted you think so little of our friendship. I’m glad I know the truth now about how you truly feel about me.
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 13, 2019
– The dark match main event of last night’s RAW saw Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Seth Rollins defeat AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
