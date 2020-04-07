wrestling / News
Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, More NXT Stars Appear on Raw (Video)
April 7, 2020 | Posted by
WWE brought in some NXT talent to work Monday’s Raw including Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch and more. Tonight’s episode saw Lorcan and Burch fce Ricochet and Cedric Alexander in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Denzel Dejournette lost to Seth Rollins and Brendan Vink lost a match to Humbert Carrillo. You can see video from the matches below:
