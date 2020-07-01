wrestling / News
WWE News: Oney Lorcan Wants Feedback From Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak, New Smackdown Promo
– Oney Lorcan is hoping to get some feedback from Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak after his match this week. Lorcan, whose Twitter feed is a highlight of WWE stars’ social media, posted to Twitter ahead of his match with Timothy Thatcher asking Bryan and Gulak to watch NXT so they can give him feedback in his match with Timothy Thatcher.
Gulak responded, a bit uncertain whether it was actually Gulak:
how do I know if this is you when you aren't even verified?
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) June 30, 2020
– WWE shared a new promo for this week’s Smackdown, which you can check out below:
