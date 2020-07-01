wrestling / News

WWE News: Oney Lorcan Wants Feedback From Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak, New Smackdown Promo

June 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Oney Lorcan WWE 205 Live

– Oney Lorcan is hoping to get some feedback from Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak after his match this week. Lorcan, whose Twitter feed is a highlight of WWE stars’ social media, posted to Twitter ahead of his match with Timothy Thatcher asking Bryan and Gulak to watch NXT so they can give him feedback in his match with Timothy Thatcher.

Gulak responded, a bit uncertain whether it was actually Gulak:

– WWE shared a new promo for this week’s Smackdown, which you can check out below:

