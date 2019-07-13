wrestling / News
Oney Lorcan Wants to Fight Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Minoru Suzuki
– NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan shared a list this week of the Top 5 guys he would like to fight. You can check out his tweet and full list below. It included, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. New Raw and Smackdown Executive Directors Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman were also on the list.
TOP 5 GUYS I WANT TO FIGHT
TRIPLE H
VINCE MCMAHON
ERIC BISCHOFF
PAUL HEYMAN
MINORU SUZUKI
— ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) July 12, 2019
