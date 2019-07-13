Oney Lorcan Wants to Fight Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Minoru Suzuki

– NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan shared a list this week of the Top 5 guys he would like to fight. You can check out his tweet and full list below. It included, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. New Raw and Smackdown Executive Directors Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman were also on the list.

TOP 5 GUYS I WANT TO FIGHT

TRIPLE H

VINCE MCMAHON

ERIC BISCHOFF

PAUL HEYMAN

MINORU SUZUKI — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) July 12, 2019