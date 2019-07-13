wrestling / News

Oney Lorcan Wants to Fight Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Minoru Suzuki

July 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Oney Lorcan WWE 205 Live

– NXT Superstar Oney Lorcan shared a list this week of the Top 5 guys he would like to fight. You can check out his tweet and full list below. It included, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. New Raw and Smackdown Executive Directors Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman were also on the list.

