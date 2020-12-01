Oney Lorcan Suggests GoFundMe To Bail Him Out Of Jail After NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Oney Lorcan is set to team with Pat McAfee, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne at NXT TakeOver: WarGames on Sunday in a traditional WarGames Match against Undisputed Era members Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish. And it appears that Lorcan has bad intentions for the match.

Lorcan took to Twitter to hype what he’s capable of in the match, even going as far to suggest that someone should set up a GoFundMe to pay for his bail after they throw him in jail for his actions.

“I AM GONNA LOSE IT FOR REAL I NEED SOMEONE TO SET UP A GO FUND ME TO PAY FOR MY BAIL AFTER SUNDAY AT WARGAMES ON THE WWE NETWORK BECAUSE THEY ARE GONNA PUT ME IN JAIL,” Lorcan wrote.

Here’s the current NXT TakeOver: WarGames card:

* WarGames Match: Undisputed ERA (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong) vs. Pat McAfee, Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, and Pete Dunne

* WarGames Match: Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, TBA) vs. Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, and Dakota Kai)

* NXT North American Title Triple Threat Match: Leon Ruff vs. Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

* Strap Match: Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes