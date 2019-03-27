WWE News: Oney Lorcan Joins 205 Live Roster, Kofi Kingston’s Wrestlemania Photoshoot

– WWE has posted a new video to social media in which Drake Maverick has announced that Oney Lorcan has joined the 205 Live roster. Oney previously competed in NXT and NXT UK, where he regularly teamed with Danny Burch.

– WWE has also shared a video of Kofi Kingston taking part in a Wrestlemania photo shoot after last night’s Smackdown. Kingston will face Daniel Bryan for the WWE title at the event.