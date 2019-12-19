Oney Lorcan Recalls WWE Debut, Claims He ‘Walked in on Chris Jericho Takin’ a Dump’

– Oney Lorcan posted a tweet on his Twitter this week, looking back at his WWE debut on January 1, 2010 against Great Khali. In the tweet, Lorcan claimed that day that he “walked in on Chris Jericho takin’ a dump.” You can check out his tweet and statement below. It’s unclear if he’s telling the truth with the story or not.

WWE DEBUT ON JANUARY 1 2010 VS GREAT KHALI WON WITH MY FINISH IN 2 MINUTES ALSO VINCE MCMAHON SAID I HAD TO WEAR A JERSEY CAUSE I WAS TOO JACKED ALSO WALKED IN ON CHRIS JERICHO TAKIN A DUMP EARLIER IN THE DAY THOUGHT HE WAS GONNA CRY WILL NEVER FORGET IT pic.twitter.com/8Xm9tNLF6W — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 18, 2019