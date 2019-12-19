wrestling / News

Oney Lorcan Recalls WWE Debut, Claims He ‘Walked in on Chris Jericho Takin’ a Dump’

December 19, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Chris Jericho

– Oney Lorcan posted a tweet on his Twitter this week, looking back at his WWE debut on January 1, 2010 against Great Khali. In the tweet, Lorcan claimed that day that he “walked in on Chris Jericho takin’ a dump.” You can check out his tweet and statement below. It’s unclear if he’s telling the truth with the story or not.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Jericho, Oney Lorcan, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading