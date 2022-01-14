Oney Lorcan Returning to Beyond Wrestling For First Post-WWE Match

Biff Busick, the former Oney Lorcan, is making his return to Beyond Wrestling for his first match post-WWE. Beyond Wrestling announced that Busick will be facing Slade at the company’s February 4th show in Providence, Rhode Island. You can see the announcement below.

Busick was released from his WWE contract in early November and revealed that he had a 90-day non-compete clause.

