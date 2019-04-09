Various News: Oney Lorcan Returning to 205 Live Tonight, Preview Released for AEW/CEO Fyter Fest, Lineup for Sunday’s Worlds Collide Special

– Oney Lorcan announced on Twitter that e will be returning to 205 Live tonight on the WWE Network. You can check out the message from Oney Lorcan below.

I WOULD LIKE TO ANNOUCE THAT I WILL BE AT @WWE205Live TONIGHT WHICH IS LIVE ON THE @WWENetwork at 10PM. — BOSTON BUTCHER (@_StarDESTROYER) April 9, 2019

– As noted, the WWE Worlds Collide special will air later this Sunday on the WWE Network at 8:00 pm EST. The show will feature the following lineup that was filmed at WrestleMania Axxess:

* Tyler Breeze vs. Roderick Strong

* Harper vs. Dominik Dijakovic

* SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe & Killian Dain) vs. Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Aiden English vs. Kassius Ohno

– CEO Gaming released a new preview for the upcoming AEW/CEO Game Championship event Fyter Fest. You can check out the new preview clip below. The event is set for June 29 at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. Tickets for the event will go on sale later this May.