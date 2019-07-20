Oney Lorcan Reveals He Was Once Banned From WWE For Life

– In a very loud post on Twitter, Oney Lorcan revealed out of the blue that he was once banned by Vince McMahon from WWE for life. You can see the all-caps post below (to be fair, all his posts are all-caps), in which Lorcan revealed that in 2011 he was kicked out of an arena by police and given a lifetime ban by Vince McMahon for being “out of control.”

He added that Fandango eventually called him on Christmas Eve 2015 and revealed the ban was lifted. He added that if we want more details, “ASK FANDANGO ABOUT IT.”