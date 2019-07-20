wrestling / News
Oney Lorcan Reveals He Was Once Banned From WWE For Life
– In a very loud post on Twitter, Oney Lorcan revealed out of the blue that he was once banned by Vince McMahon from WWE for life. You can see the all-caps post below (to be fair, all his posts are all-caps), in which Lorcan revealed that in 2011 he was kicked out of an arena by police and given a lifetime ban by Vince McMahon for being “out of control.”
He added that Fandango eventually called him on Christmas Eve 2015 and revealed the ban was lifted. He added that if we want more details, “ASK FANDANGO ABOUT IT.”
BACK IN 2011 I WAS OUT OF CONTROL AND VINCE MCMAHON BANNED ME FOR LIFE AND HAD ME ESCORTED OUT OF THE ARENA BY POLICE BUT THEN FANDANGO CALLED ME ON CHRISTMAS EVE IN 2015 AND SAYS TO ME HE SAYS THE BAN HAD BEEN LIFTED BABY ASK FANDANGO ABOUT IT
— ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) July 19, 2019
