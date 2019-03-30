wrestling

WWE News: Oney Lorcan Sends Message To Cedric Alexander, Stokley Hathaway Cuts Promo, The Rock Pays Tribute To Sound Design Lead On Jumanji Set

March 30, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Oney Lorcan sent a message to Cedric Alexander after recently joining the 205 Live roster.

His name is John Pritchett. He’s a Hollywood legend. A real OG. And I may or may not have baked laxatives into his birthday cake. The name might not ring a bell to you, but for almost 40yrs he’s no doubt made a positive impact in your life by leading our Sound Departments for some of the biggest & best movies we’ve seen. From AVENGERS to DIRTY DANCING to JUMANJI to MEMOIRS OF A GEISHA to DEATH BECOMES HER to THERE WILL BE BLOOD. John’s a master of sound design and mixing and it’s been my pleasure working on multiple movies with him now. Happy Birthday my friend and thanks for spending your big day on our JUMANJI set. We love ya man and remember laxatives are good for the ol’ plumbing cowboy. #HappyBirthdayJohnPritchett #OnSet #JUMANJI #OGLegend

– WWE has posted a new promo from Stokely Hathaway, under his WWE name of Court Moore, putting over his new client Babatunde:

