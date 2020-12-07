wrestling / News
WWE News: Oney Lorcan Shows Off WarGames Wound, Synopses For This Week’s Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas
– Oney Lorcan didn’t escape WarGames unscathed, and took to social media to show off the effects of the match. Lorcan was in the main event of NXT Takeover: WarGames as the Kings of NXT lost to the Undisputed Era. Lorcan posted a picture of his shiner from the match and a bit of scabbing around the same eye, as you can see below:
IM GUCCI pic.twitter.com/bJF39xCz4G
— ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) December 7, 2020
– The synopses for this week’s Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas, both of which air Thursday, are as follows:
Miz & Mrs.: “Mike and Maryse set out to prove to their friends and themselves that they’re still fun.”
Total Bellas: “The “babymoon” in Flagstaff, Ariz., comes to an end; Brie and Nicole disagree with their mum about who should be invited to their baby shower.”
