WWE News: Oney Lorcan Shows Off WarGames Wound, Synopses For This Week's Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas

December 7, 2020
Buff Busick Oney Lorcan Beyond Wrestling Greatest Rivals 2015

Oney Lorcan didn't escape WarGames unscathed, and took to social media to show off the effects of the match. Lorcan was in the main event of NXT Takeover: WarGames as the Kings of NXT lost to the Undisputed Era. Lorcan posted a picture of his shiner from the match and a bit of scabbing around the same eye

The synopses for this week's Miz & Mrs. and Total Bellas, both of which air Thursday, are as follows:

Miz & Mrs.: “Mike and Maryse set out to prove to their friends and themselves that they’re still fun.”

Total Bellas: “The “babymoon” in Flagstaff, Ariz., comes to an end; Brie and Nicole disagree with their mum about who should be invited to their baby shower.”

Miz and Mrs., NXT Takeover: WarGames, Oney Lorcan, Total Bellas, Jeremy Thomas

