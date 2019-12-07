Oney Lorcan Claims He Signed a New Multi-Year Contract With WWE

– WWE Superstar Oney Lorcan shared a post a Twitter claiming that he has signed a new multi-year contract agreement with WWE. You can read his full statement below. As previously reported, Lorcan is said to have requested his release from WWE at the end of October. It’s not clear if Lorcan is telling the truth with his statement or possibly just writing a trolling tweet.

Oney Lorcan wrote, “I am pleased to announce that I have agreed to a new multi year contract agreement with World Wrestling Entertainment may the wrestling gods have mercy on your souls.”

, Lorcan took issue with Triple H saying on a conference call that Superstars should discuss the matters of requesting a release privately rather than making it public on social media. Lorcan later deleted his comments on Twitter. On his part, Lorcan did not post his request for a release from WWE on social media.