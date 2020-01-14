Oney Lorcan Believes It’s His Fault Sofia Vergara Never Attended Another PWG Event

– Oney Lorcan shared a tweet and took responsibility for why Sofia Vergara (Star of Modern Family) never came back to another PWG show. According to Lorcan, it was because the night she was there, he got his head double-stomped through a chair with thumbtacks on it.

Oney Lorcan wrote, “ONE TIME SOFIA VERGARA AND KID FROM HOT TUB TIME MACHINE CAME TO A PWG SHOW IN LA AND SUPERDRAGON DOUBLE STOMPED MY HEAD THROUGH A CHAIR WITH THUMBTACKS ON IT AND I THINK SOFIA NEVER CAME BACK AFTER THAT BUT AFTER THE SHOW I GOT A BEER WITH HOT TUB TIME MACHINE KID HE WAS COOL.”