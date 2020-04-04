wrestling / News

Various News: Oney Lorcan Shares a Story From His WrestleMania 15 Party, ROH Streaming Supercard of Honor XI & XII Today, Bella Twins Reveal Winners of Party Contest

April 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Oney Lorcan shared a story on his Twitter account about breaking his collar bone at a WrestleMania 15 party he threw in 1999. You can check out that tweet below.

Oney Lorcan wrote, “I HAD A WRESTLEMANIA XV PARTY IN 1999 AND BROKE MY COLLAR BONE WHEN I SPEARED MY BUDDY INTO THE WALL DONT TRY THIS AT HOME.”

– ROH will be streaming some some past events on the promotion’s official YouTube channel later today. They include Supercard of Honor XI at 12:00 pm EST, Supercard of Honor XII at 4:00 pM EST, and Adam Cole vs. Matt Taven from the 11th Anniversary show at 9:00 pm EST.

Speaking of ROH, the Bracket of Honor online tournament is down to its last four, with Samoa Joe vs. Bryan Danielson and Jay Lethal vs. CM Punk. Fans can vote on the tournament HERE.

– The Bella Twins released a new vlog where they revealed the top three winners of their Total Bellas Season Premiere Social Distancing Party Contest. you can check out that video below.

Bella Twins, Oney Lorcan, ROH

