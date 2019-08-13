Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

– WWE announced that Drew Gulak will defend his Cruiserweight Title against Oney Lorcan in a SummerSlam rematch on tonight’s 205 Live. Gulak defeated Lorcan at SummerSlam by punching him in the throat, something Lorcan was not pleased about following the contest.

GULAK PUNCHED MY ADAMS APPLE NOBODY PUNCHES MY ADAMS APPLE YOU FRIGGIN SCUMBAG BE A MAN AND GIVE ME A REMATCH ON 205 LIVE — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 12, 2019