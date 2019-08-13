wrestling / News

Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak Set For Tonight’s 205 Live

August 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert

– WWE announced that Drew Gulak will defend his Cruiserweight Title against Oney Lorcan in a SummerSlam rematch on tonight’s 205 Live. Gulak defeated Lorcan at SummerSlam by punching him in the throat, something Lorcan was not pleased about following the contest.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

205 Live, Drew Gulak, Oney Lorcan, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading