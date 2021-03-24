Oney Lorcan vs. Karrion Kross Set For NXT

Karrion Kross will face an angry Oney Lorcan on this week’s episode of NXT. WWE has announced that Lorcan, who blames Kross for Danny Burch’s injury, will get his chance at revenge on this week’s show.

WWE’s announcement reads:

Oney Lorcan set to face Karrion Kross w/Scarlett

Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch are no longer NXT Tag Team Champions, thanks in part to Karrion Kross’ brutality.

Lorcan won’t have to wait long for payback against Kross, as they’ll go one on one on NXT this Wednesday night.

Lorcan & Burch retained the NXT Tag Team Titles last week against the unlikely but potent pairing of Kross & Finn Bálor, who imploded. However, the successful title defense proved costly, as Burch suffered a separated shoulder courtesy of Kross.

With Lorcan & Burch unable to defend their titles, NXT General Manager William Regal had little choice but to strip them of the gold, but Lorcan isn’t happy with the decision.

Terrible decision Regal. Danny is injured and we all know it's Kross' fault. Give me Karrion Kross tomorrow night on NXT or else https://t.co/KXJ05vcteK — ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) March 23, 2021

He’ll get his chance to channel that frustration against the undefeated Kross, who will have to be careful not to overlook Lorcan with his NXT Title clash against Bálor only two weeks away at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Will Lorcan achieve retribution, or will Kross put him on the shelf alongside his tag team partner? Find out Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!