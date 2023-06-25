Ongoing Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Atlanta (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling is taping episodes of their AXS TV show tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Here are results, via PWInsider:

* Trinity def. Jai Vidal. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans attacked after the match but Deonna Purrazzo saved and stared down Trinity.

* PCO def. The Good Hands. Scott D’Amore hit one of them with a Sky High after the match. Bully Ray distracted D’Amore and PCO so Steve Maclin could hit them with a chair. They beat down PCO and then double chokeslammed him through a table.

* Lio Rush & Nick Aldis def. The Motor City Machine Guns.

* Zachary Wentz def. Chris Bey.

* Mike Bailey def. Kevin Knight.