wrestling / News
Ongoing Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Atlanta (SPOILERS)
June 24, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling is taping episodes of their AXS TV show tonight at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* Trinity def. Jai Vidal. Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans attacked after the match but Deonna Purrazzo saved and stared down Trinity.
* PCO def. The Good Hands. Scott D’Amore hit one of them with a Sky High after the match. Bully Ray distracted D’Amore and PCO so Steve Maclin could hit them with a chair. They beat down PCO and then double chokeslammed him through a table.
* Lio Rush & Nick Aldis def. The Motor City Machine Guns.
* Zachary Wentz def. Chris Bey.
* Mike Bailey def. Kevin Knight.