Full Spoilers For Next Week’s Raw

– WWE taped matches for next week’s episode of Raw tonight in Des Moines, Iowa. You can see the results below per Wrestling Inc:

* The arena is decorated with Christmas trees and Christmas presents.

* Jimmy Fallon did a segment on the big screen where he introduced some of the WWE Superstars and gave a holiday message.

* Kevin Owens defeated Mojo Rawley in a Christmas Street Fight. Owens snapped some on Mojo after the match and put him through a table, which may have been one of the decorations near the ring. Owens also cut a promo on Seth Rollins.

* Bobby Lashley defeated Cedric Alexander.

* Drew McIntyre defeated Zack Ryder. Drew destroyed Curt Hawkins after the match and announced that his year will be 2020.

* RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch cuts a promo and issues a challenge to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka for a singles match. Asuka comes out and the match is agreed on for a later date but not made official for any event.

* Ricochet defeated Tony Nese.

* Aleister Black defeated a local enhancement talent. Buddy Murphy confronted Black after the match and their TLC rematch was made official for the next week, December 30. The Lana – Bobby Lashley wedding will also take place then.

* Charlotte Flair defeated WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green.

* The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) defeated Randy Orton and RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders.

* Erick Rowan squashed a local enhancement talent.

* Rusev defeated No Way Jose. Rusev cut a promo on Lana and Bobby Lashley getting married and how they deserve each other. He’s glad for them.

* WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio retained over Seth Rollins by DQ due to interference by AOP. They went to put Rey through the announce table but Samoa Joe wouldn’t move for them. AOP beat Joe down and Rollins hit a Stomp on Mysterio to end the show. AOP and Rollins posed for the end.