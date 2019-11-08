Full WWE RAW Taping Results from Manchester, England (SPOILERS)

– The full taping results for Monday night’s episode of Raw from Manchester, England following the Smackdown taping are online. The results are below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler come out to call the show. No sign of Dio Maddin, likely to sell last week’s attack by Brock Lesnar.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retained their titles over RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to open RAW. The titles were on the line. NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler came down during the match and watched from ringside while sitting in a chair. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley ran down to attack Baszler. Asuka took advantage of the distraction and rolled Lynch up for the three count. Bayley is furious at the “Hey Bayley” chants so she attacks Becky as Baszler leaves to the back.

* Drew McIntyre defeated Sin Cara. Drew dominated the match.

* R-Truth vs. The Singh Brothers in a Handicap Match for Samir Singh’s WWE 24/7 Title ended in a No Contest as The Singhs ran away backstage and Truth chased them.

* Seth Rollins comes out to a very mixed reaction. The boos takeover and Rollins looks like he loses his train of thought for a few seconds. He tells the crowd to keep that same energy when… it’s hard to hear him at points. He talks some about Triple H and the WWE NXT crew. Rollins issues a challenge to the best that the UK has to offer. Imperium appears on the stage to a massive pop. It’s WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe. WALTER accepts the challenge and the crowd goes mad.

* Seth Rollins defeated WWE UK Champion WALTER in a non-title match, by DQ due to interference from Imperium. The Street Profits and Kevin Owens made the save to set up a big eight-man match. Owens got a massive pop here.

* Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and The Street Profits defeated Imperium in eight-man tag team action. Montez Ford hit a huge dive at one point, taking down WALTER and Aichner on the ground and tearing up part of the announce table. Another big pop for Owens after this match.

* Backstage segment with The OC confronting Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo. They tell them to find a partner for a six-man match later tonight. Randy Orton steps up and joins them.

* Andrade defeated Cedric Alexander.

* Lana makes her way out and goes on about being pregnant. Fans boo. She says she’s now 9 weeks pregnant because Rusev got her pregnant. She didn’t first have sex with Bobby Lashley until 7 weeks ago. The crowd dumps on this segment quickly and the “boring” chants down her out at times. Rusev comes out and admits he’s a sex addict. Bobby Lashley also came out and he was also upset. Fans were upset at what may be the worst segment in RAW history. Lana is pregnant and everyone still wants to be with her. Lashley attacked Rusev, left him laying, then carried Lana to the back.

* Erick Rowan squashed a local enhancement talent. Rowan is carrying something hidden under a towel, looks like he will reveal it later.

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders defeated Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews in a non-title match.

* Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet and Randy Orton defeated The OC in six-man action for the main event. Carrillo got the pin for his team. There was strong tension between Orton and Ricochet. That was the end of RAW.