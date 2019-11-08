Ongoing Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping

– Impact Wrestling is taping matches tonight for their upcoming episodes. The ongoing spoilers are below, per Wrestling Inc:

November 7

* The first match is for Xplosion and it is Bobby Wayward v. Willie Mack. Following a back and forth affair, Mack started a comeback. Mack ended up winning following a Frog Splash.

Josh Matthews starts off the show with a speech, talking about community. All sales from tickets will be going towards ODB’s Meat and Greet Foot Truck, which recently burned down. She says it feels good to be home. ODB brings up the fact that something that she built from the ground up burned to flames upset her. Talked about insurance but brings it back to the Impact fans. As she thanks them, Taya Valkyrie interrupts her. The champion says the b*tch is back while bringing up the fact she is a 4x Knockouts/Knockup Champion. Taya says she is the best champion in Impact’s history and that it is her show. Taya says she will donate to her campaign so she can buy a fire extinguisher, to take care of the next time her truck burns down, just like her career. ODB attacks the champion, but Taya leaves the ring before any further damage is done.

* Eddie Edwards v. Brian Cage is the first official match of the night.