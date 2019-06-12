Ongoing Spoilers From NXT Taping

– WWE is taping new episodes of NXT on Wednesday from Full Sail University. You can see the updating list of results below, thanks to Jacob Cohen on Twitter:

* Dark Match: Rinku defeats Sean Maluta.

WWE does 49 seconds of silence for the third anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub shooting, one for each person killed.

The Undisputed Era is out. Adam Cole said in 2019 the Undisputed Era will be draped in gold and that winning the NXT Title is only the beginning. They are going to remake NXT into an Undisputed Image. They debut a new NXT TV intro that is only made up of Undisputed Era clips. The Tag Champs and The North American Champ have to prepare for Roddy, Bobby, & Kyle. Nobody can touch them, not anyone in the locker room, not William Regal, not even Triple H. Velveteen Dream comes out and says that while Cole looks good with the NXT Title, it would look better on the Dream paired with the North American Title. Strong replies that Dream doesn’t deserve to be North American Champion. Matt Riddle then comes out and says he has beaten both Strong and Cole, followed by Tyler Breeze who says he’s tired of Undisputed Era taking credit for the NXT brand that he built. A six-man tag match is set for later in the night.

* Damian Priest defeats Raul Mendoza.

William Regal announces an 8 Man NXT Breakout Tournament exclusively for talent that has not been on TV yet, the winner will get a title shot of their choosing.

* Xia Li defeats Taynara Conti.

* Undisputed Era defeated Matt Riddle, Velveteem Dream, & Tyler Breeze when Strong pinned Dream. Dream gave Breeze a blind tag that ended up costing his team the match.

Later tonight Shayna Baszler faces Io Shirai in a Steel Cage for the NXT Women’s Title.

* Angel Garza defeats Joaquin Wilde to advance in the Breakout Tournament.

* Street Profits defeated The Forgotten Sons by DQ when Jaxson Ryker interferes. Lorcan & Burch make the save and let the Street Profits know they want a title shot.

* Keith Lee defeats Nykos Rikos (of WrestlePro fame).

Roderick Strong vs Tyler Breeze announced for later tonight.

* Mia Yim defeats Aliyah.