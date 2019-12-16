Full Spoilers From ROH Final Battle Fallout Taping

– Ring of Honor taped its ROH Final Battle Fallout show in Philadelphia on Sunday night, with the full results online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:

* Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman on commentary.

* Rush and Dragon Lee are not in attendance.

* Teddy Hart is in the building.

* ROH Champion PCO came to the ring with Villain Enterprises. Marty Scurll and Destro are there. Scurll teased announcing something but then pointed out his sneakers. He put over PCO big time for winning the ROH title. The crowd chanted he deserved it and gave PCO a big reaction. PCO said that he finally became Champion and thanked his creator Destro. It took him two lifetimes to accomplish his win.

* They aired a video from the back with Rush. He announced Kenny King had joined Los Ingobernables. He put over his brother Dragon Lee for winning the TV title. They are now a trio with Amy Rose.

* PCO said he wouldn’t hand the title back over. They are Villain Enterprises.

* Mark Haskins defeated Hallowicked with a Michinoku Driver and a diving knee off the ropes This was said to have been absolutely great with tons of back and forth near falls.

* Nicole Savoi defeated Sumie Sakai with a back suplex for the pin in a hard fought encounter. The Allure took over the ring, leading to Maria Manic hitting the scene. She cleared the ring and was going to powerbomb Love through a table but Bully Ray hit the ring and chokeslammed Manic through a table. So, Bully vs. Manic in 2020.

* ROH Tag Team Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated Alex Shelley.

* ROH announced Australian star Slex has signed with the company.

* Bateman pinnned Tracy Williams with a tombstone. Vincent revealed several new members of his brigade and cut a promo saying he was responsible for Matt Taven becoming ROH Champion but didn’t get to enjoy being champion himself.

*PCO vs. Rush rematch on 1/11 in Atlanta, GA.

*Silas Young and Josh Woods defeated The Briscoes to become the top contenders to ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham.

*Flip Gordon defeated the debuting Rey Horus by submission.

*ROH Champion PCO & Marty Scurll defeated Jeff Cobb & Dan Maff when Scurll pinned Maff.