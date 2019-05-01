wrestling / News

Ongoing Spoilers From Tonight’s WWE NXT Taping

May 1, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE is taping episodes of NXT tonight in Full Sail University that will air in May and June. The ongoing results are, per Jacob Cohen on Twitter:

Beth Phoenix is the newest member of the NXT commentary team.

Dark Match: Trevor Lee defeats Shane Strickland.

– The Viking Raiders come out. Ivar says that they’ve brutalized the tag team division on Raw, and Erik says they’re far from done with that. They call out William Regal and say they’re relinquishing the titles, since no one can beat them. That brings out the Street Profits, who challenge them to a match. The Raiders accept and the match is official for tonight.

* Keith Lee defeated Cezar Bononi.

* Kushida defeated Kona Reeves. Drew Gulak came out and scouted the match.

* Vanessa Borne defeated Jessie

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Viking Raiders retain the titles against The Street Profits via disqualification after The Forgotten Sons interfereed. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch also came out for the brawl. The Raiders salute the crowd, then walk away with the titles left in the ring.

* Xia Li defeated Rachael Evers.

The Undisputed Era come out to the ring. Adam Cole says that the rumors aren’t true and that the Era is stronger than ever and are on the same page. He said they will take what they want when they want to and in two weeks at NXT Takeover, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will capture the Tag Team Championships, while Cole will beat Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship. Gargano came out and said Cole can have the title shot, but that Cole knows he can’t beat Gargano on his own. Cole says he beat Gargano in the first fall of their match, while Gargano counters that he won the match itself. Matt Riddle runs out from the crowd and attacks Roderick Strong, with Riddle and Gargano clearing house.

* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeats Sean Maluta.

* Velveteen Dream out, Dream says he is in high demand, out comes Tyler Breeze. Prince Pretty is Home, much like Dream, Tyler has everyone talking about him in NXT, but since the Fashion left it feels a little dull, there are wannabes and cheap knock offs, but there can only be one Prince Pretty. Dream welcomes Breeze back to The Dream’s NXT, he doesn’t know how they do it on Raw or SD, The NXT Universe wants a real man, not a boy who plays cops and robbers, just because he couldn’t cut it on Monday or Tuesday doesn’t mean he could come back here. Breeze wants a shot at the NXT North American Title. Dream says the line starts outside, but he can get a selfie with the champ before he leaves. They take the selfie and Tyler Breeze decks The Velveteen Dream.

* Fabian Aichner & Marcel Barthel defeated Team 3.0.

