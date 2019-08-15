Ongoing Spoilers From WWE NXT Taping

– The results are coming in from WWE’s NXT taping at Full Sail University. The ongoing results are below, per Jacob Cohen:

1. Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch defeated The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) with Robert Stone.

Scoop #1: The Outliers (Dorian Mak & Riddick Moss) with Robert Stone vs Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch pic.twitter.com/S86owa5BBw — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 15, 2019

The Undisputed Era come out for a promo. Adam Cole did that he did everything he said that he would, and is still the NXT Champion. Cole added that he’s the greatest NXT Champion to ever live. Roderick Strong says the four of them should be draped in gold, but the remaining three guys got screwed. He said that Velveteen Dream didn’t pin him and that his North American Title run is on borrowed time, while Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish show off the footage from their match that saw The Street Profits pin the wrong man. Fish called out William Regal (calling him a silly prat) and said he has to make this right. Jordan Myles came out and got berated by Cole, who told him to anyone else because they aren’t on the same level as him, and he will have a better chance to beat them. Myles confirmed he is challenging Cole for the NXT Championship.

2. Damian Priest defeats Mansoor.

3. Mia Yim defeats Vanessa Borne.

Shayna Baszler came out to the ring and put over Mia Yim as a bad ass, noting that Yim took her to places in their Takeover match that nobody else has been able to, Shayna offers Mia a spot in their group. Yim declined her offer and the Horsewomen beat her down. Referees came out break it up.

They show a video hyping Keith Lee vs. Dominick Dijakovic, which features olv EVOLVE Footage and clips from their match six months ago.

4. Shane Thorne defeats Bronson Reed.

Velveteen Dream comes out on the couch. He says the spotlight is now on Roderick Strong, and that he will end Strong’s dreams of being North American Champion.

5. Killian Dain defeats Matt Riddle. After the match Riddle and Dain continue brawling to the outside, Dain gets the better of Riddle.

6. Io Shirai defeats Cami Fields. Io tries to attack Cami with a kendo stick after the match but Candice LeRae makes the save.

Scoop #21: Io tries to attack Cami with a kendo stick after the match but Candice LeRae makes the save pic.twitter.com/mA2jOUMALa — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 15, 2019

7. Dominik Dijakovic defeats Keith Lee. The match is described as “insane” and “another classic.”

8. Breezango defeated 3.0.

9. Bianca Belair defeats Taynara Conti.

10. Adam Cole defeats Jordan Myles to retain the NXT Championship.

11. Damian Priest defeats Boa.

Johnny Gargano out, the crowd chants “Johnny Wrestling” for several minutes. He says that everyone wants to know what the future holds for him, and that he loves everything about NXT, which is about people like him putting on the best wrestling shows possible. Gargano said he made his choice, but before he can reveal it Shane Thorn comes out. Thorne says NXT will be fine without Gargano, and that it will even be better with the right person in the spotlight. Thorne tells Gargano to take his bow and talk a walk. Gargano says he’s NXT and he’s not going anywhere, then superkicks Thorne.

Scoop #35: Johnny Gargano out, crowd hasn’t stopped canting Johnny Wrestling for a few minutes now pic.twitter.com/zg43rUN2BQ — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 16, 2019

12. Velveteen Dream defeats Kona Reeves. Roderick Strong lit Dream’s couch on fire.

Scoop #41: Roderick Strong lit The Velveteen Dream’s couch on fire pic.twitter.com/S2cFLIrocu — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 16, 2019

13. Pete Dunne defeats Angel Garza.

14. Cameron Grimes defeats Raul Mendoza.

I didn’t watch NXT from last night yet but Cameron Grimes has a snazzy new hat pic.twitter.com/XQP8LoNQIG — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) August 16, 2019

15. Shayna Baszler defeats Rhea Ripley by DQ when the Horsewomen do a run in and Rhea uses a chair.