Ongoing Spoilers For Next Week’s RAW

– WWE is taping matches in Detroit, Michigan for next week’s episode of Raw. The episode airs on New Year’s Eve on USA Network. The results are, per Wrestling Inc:

* Drew McIntyre defeated Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage match. The show opens with the cage being lowered around the ring. A graphic on the screen promotes the Royal Rumble winner being able to choose the champion they face. Dolph is out first, followed by Drew. There were “let’s go Ziggler” chants throughout the arena. This match went back & forth with a lot of great action. McIntyre won after two Claymore Kicks in a row. After the match, Ziggler started yelling at McIntyre from inside the cage. McIntyre climbed back in the cage with a steel chair. McIntyre put Ziggler’s head between the chair and the cage, then delivered a Claymore. McIntyre took the mic and declared himself for the Royal Rumble. McIntyre walked off but came back and hit a fourth Claymore to Ziggler.

* We see a limousine pull up in the back. Triple H and Shane McMahon step out.

* Seth Rollins comes to the ring and cuts a promo, talking about fresh starts. He calls out WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose for a rematch. Triple H’s music hits and he comes out with a mic. Triple H tells Rollins that there are no more automatic rematches for titles, and says maybe Rollins doesn’t deserve it. Triple H says he wants the old Seth Rollins back. Triple H puts Rollins in a match with Bobby Lashley for tonight. Shane McMahon comes out and announces a Battle Royal with the winner facing Dean Ambrose for the title at a later date.

* Apollo Crews won a Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose. Others in the match were Finn Balor, Zack Ryder, Titus O’Neil, Curt Hawkins, Kalisto, Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik, Mojo Rawley, Konnor, Viktor, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel, No Way Jose and Baron Corbin. Jose was out first. Balor eliminated all three members of Lucha House Party. The match came down to Corbin, Hawkins and Crews. Corbin eliminated Hawkins and Crews eliminated Corbin to win.

* Backstage interview with Natalya. She talks about last week’s match with RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and what the future holds for her. She announces herself for the women’s Royal Rumble match. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax interrupt, then beat Natalya down.

* Baron Corbin is in the ring complaining about the Battle Royal being unfair. Elias appears on the stage and tells Corbin it’s time for a New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Elias. Elias sings a song about Corbin losing his General Manager job and then they start fighting with each other. They brawl outside of the ring within the crowd but Corbin retreats.

* Ronda Rousey and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax is announced for later.

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Ember Moon defeated The Riott Squad. There was some good back & forth action at the end of the match. Bayley got the pin for her team with the flying elbow drop

* Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins by DQ. Seth came out first, then Lashley with Lio Rush. Rush took the mic and got some “what!?” chants. Rush told Lashley to dominate. There were dueling chants from the crowd during the match. The finish saw Rollins use a steel chair. Rollins then hit Lashley with multiple chair shots. Rush also got hit with the chair for a huge pop from the crowd. Lashley rolled out of the ring as Rollins hit the Stomp on Rush. Triple H got exactly what he wanted from Rollins