Ongoing Spoilers From NXT TV Tapings

– WWE taped content from Full Sail University to air in the upcoming weeks of NXT. The results are below, per WrestleZone:

June 27th Episode:

NXT holds a moment of silence for Vader

Aleister Black comes out and talks about beating Lars Sullivan at Takeover. Tommaso Ciampa interrupts him and says it’s time to face the devil. Ciampa says Black barely beat Sullivan, but he beat Johnny Gargano with his hands tied (cuffed) behind his back. He says when he beats Black, the mystique will be gone, and he only needs one chance to do it.

* Kona Reeves defeated Max Humberto.

* Candice LeRae defeated Lacey Evans.

* Mustache Mountain vs Dave Dixon & Carl Axelrod never happened because Undisputed Era beat up Dave & Carl. Undisputed tried attacking Moustache Mountain, but Ricochet made the save

* Undisputed Era defeated Mustache Mountain & Ricochet. Cole pins Ricochet to win it for Undisputed Era

July 4th Episode:

* Dakota Kai defeated Santana Garrett. Shayna Baszler comes out and says she’s the most dominant force in NXT. Nobody can beat her, so they are doing a second Mae Young Classic just to find her another challenger.

* TM61 defeated Otis Dozovic. Tucker Knight was supposed to team with his Heavy Machinery partner, but Otis said he was injured, and wanted a handicap match.

* Kairi Sane defeated Vanessa Bourne. Kairi says she has defeated Shayna Baszler once, and she’ll do it again, and she’s coming for her treasure.

* Velveteen Dream defeated Christopher Dijak. EC3 comes out to confront Dream for walking out on him during the WWE UK tour. Dream ends up backing away from EC3 and leaves.

* Johnny Gargano defeated EC3.

July 11th Episode:

* Adam Cole defeated Danny Burch.

* Lacey Evans defeated Dakota Kai.

* Kassius Ohno defeated Chris Payne.

