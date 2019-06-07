Ongoing Spoilers For Tonight’s Impact Taping

– Impact Wrestling is taping more episodes of their show tonight in Queens, New York. You can see results below, per PWInsider:

Pre-Show Notes

Laredo Kid is backstage and will be returning to the company tonight.

JT Dunn is here and slated to wrestle for an Xplosion match.

House of Glory star Mantequila is also slated to work an Xplosion match.

TJP is here and will be working again.

Scarlett Bordeaux is here.

They are filming all the wrap-around segments with Don Callis and Josh Mathews before the show so they don’t have to stop the in-ring content to film them. In a smart move, they are rotating the fans around so the segments look different based on what week they will air.

There are about 500 fans in attendance.

* Xplosion: Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovitch

They shook hands before the bell. They had some solid back and forth action early on. Slamovitch had the chance to show a little more than she did last night. Grace ended up outside on the apron and was dropkicked to the floor. Masha stomped the hell out of her and choked her in the corner. Masha missed a splash in the corner. Grace charged her in the corner but Masha leapt over her and nailed a Codebreaker for a two count. Grace came back with a great spinebuster for a two count. Grace nailed a series of clubbering shots. Masha caught her with a back suplex. She went for a piledriver, but Grace backdropped her. Grace drilled her off the ropes. She nailed a Vader Bomb off the ropes and hit a Michinoku Driver for the pin.

Your winner, Jordynne Grace!

* Xplosion: Charles Mason vs. Sawyer Fulton (with Sami Callihan)

The crowd was giving OVE all sorts of heat. Fulton destroyed Mason and nailed a delayed vertical suplex. Mason fired back and nailed a series of rights and dropkicked Fulton through the ropes and out to the apron. He went for a tope but was caught and slammed onto the ring apron. Fulton scored the pin with a Deep Six.

Your winner, Sawyer Fulton!

* The Rascalz vs. Laredo Kid & Impact Tag Team Champions LAX (with Konnan)

Laredo hit a bodypress off the top onto all three Rascalz to kick off the show. They did all sorts of great spots, popping the crowd big time. It broke down into a brawl at one point. The Rascals made a comeback with Wentz hit a big dive over the top. The crowd chanted, “This is awesome.” They all did an insane sequence of big moves, with everyone laid out at the end to a big pop. Everyone battled in the ring. LAX stacked them up with Laredo Kid hitting a 450 off the top for a near fall, The Rascalz gained control and triple-teamed Ortiz, scoring the pin.

Your winners, The Rascalz!

This was really damn good with all sorts of cool sequences and nice highspots and near falls. Really fun.