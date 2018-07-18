Ongoing Spoilers From Tonight’s NXT Taping

– WWE taped content for the next four episodes of NXT on Wednesday from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. The ongoing spoilers are below, via Wrestling Inc:

July 25th Episode:

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole defeated Sean Maluta. After the match, Cole cuts a promo but is interrupted by Ricochet. Ricochet wants a title shot at “Takeover: Brooklyn IV” but Cole turns him down. They have words until NXT Tag Team Champions Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly come out to intimidate Ricochet. The War Raiders are out next to even the odds. The Undisputed Era tries to retreat but they’re attacked by Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.

* Lacey Evans defeated Tenilla Price.

* Heavy Machinery defeated The Mighty due to a distraction from The Street Profits.

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated State Line, enhancement talents. Moustache Mountain issued a challenge to The Undisputed Era for the titles in Brooklyn.

* EC3 defeated Kona Reeves. The Velveteen Dream came out with a mic during the match to try and distract EC3 but it didn’t work.

August 1st Episode:

* NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae is next.