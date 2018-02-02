Ongoing Spoilers From Tonight’s WWE NXT Taping

– WWE held their second set of NXT tapings this week on Friday. The results from the episode are below, per Wrestling Inc:

* Nikki Cross defeated Vanessa Borne. I’m assuming this is a re-tape of the match they had last night, to air on February 21st. Same exact match, just a few tweaks. Nikki wins with the Swinging Fisherman Neckbreaker

February 28th Episode:

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Tyler Bate. This was a fun match. Dream fights out of the airplane spin. Tyler hits the clothesline after bouncing off the ropes. Dream with a huge spinebuster for 2. Tyler and Dream trade shots on the top turnbuckle, when Dream tosses him onto the top rope and hits the Purple Rainmaker for the win.

* Shayna Baszler defeated Kairi Sane. Shayna lays in with knees and kicks. Shayna works over the arm. Shayna with a modified gutwrench suplex for a 2 count. Kairi gets a roll up for 2. Shayna misses a knee in the corner. Kairi hits a spear. Kairi with the baseball slide forearm. Kairi goes up for the InSane Elbow, but Shayna kicks her in the head and pulls her off the top rope and into her choke hold for the submission. Shayna jaw jacks with the announce table after the win.

* NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega come out for a promo. Zelina calls Andrade the greatest NXT Champion in history, or Mr. 4-0 and runs down Gargano for losing again and again. Zelina says who cares about earning respect, and unlike most women, she doesn’t feed off her man’s success, she creates it. Andrade says Johnny tried again and again but lost. Andrade says he made him Johnny Jobless. Zelina asks what they call Andrade and he says “NXT Champion.” Aleister Black’s music hits as Andrade is on stage, and Black hits the ring. Before he can talk, Killian Dian’s music hits and he and Aleister square off. Killian hits a running crossbody and leaves him laying.

March 7th Episode:

* Ricochet defeated Fabian Aichner. Insane pop for Ricochet. Good back and forth. Fabian gets in control after a flashy start by Ricochet. Ricochet with a running shooting star for a 2 count. “Ricochet” chants start up. Ricochet hits the 630 for the win.

* NXT General Manager William Regal comes out and announces that tonight we will be seeing “the first three rounds” of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. And the first round begins now.

* The Authors of Pain defeated TM61 in a first round match of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. TM61 take control early. Shane hits a dive outside onto both of AoP. AoP regain control and start destroying Nick. Nick with a hot tag to Shane. Shane hits a cannonball. Nick breaks up a pin attempt after a powerbomb neckbreaker combo. Nick hits a moonsault but the pin is broken up. Shane gets powerbombed on the apron and Nick gets hit with The Last Chapter for the pin. AoP was announced as advancing to the semifinals, so it’s an 8-team tourney, and should end tonight.

* Bianca Belair defeated a local enhancement talent. Quick squash, nothing of note. Once again, no hair whip.

