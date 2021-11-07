wrestling / News
Ongoing Taping Results For MLW War Chamber In Philadelphia (SPOILERS)
Major League Wrestling is currently taping their MLW War Chamber event at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:
* MLW National Openweight Championship Ladder Match: Alex Kane def. Alex Shelley, Zenshi, Myron Reed, and ACH
* Gnarls Garvin def. Bud Heavy
* nZo def. Matt Cross after a low blow and Eat Defeat. KC Navarro confronted him after the match.
* MLW Opera Cup Semi-Final: TJP def. Calvin Tankman after interference from Alex Kane and King Mo
* Philadelphia Street Fight for MLW Tag Team Championship: 5150 def. Los Parks (c)
* KC Navarro def. Warhorse after a Sliced Bread #2.
* The Sea Stars def. The Top Dogs. Holidead attacked Willow Nightingale on commentary and they brawled to the back.
* MLW Opera Cup Finals: Davey Richards def. TJP.
