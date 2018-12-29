Complete Taping Results For Next Week’s 205 Live (SPOILERS)

WWE is currently taping next week’s episode of 205 Live in at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. You can find the results below, via Wrestling Inc:

* Kalisto defeated Lio Rush in a Royal Rumble WWE Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way qualifying match. Kalisto won with a Salida del Sol.

* Akira Tozawa defeated Drew Gulak in a Royal Rumble WWE Cruiserweight Title Fatal 4 Way qualifying match.