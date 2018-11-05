Full Spoilers For Tonight’s RAW From Manchester

– WWE held a RAW taping in Manchester, England for tonight’s episode of RAW. You can see the full results below, via Wrestling Inc:

* The show opens with a video package from Crown Jewel. Fans boo.

* The roster is on the stage as Acting GM Baron Corbin talks Crown Jewel and Survivor Series. Security is blocking the ring. Corbin announces he will face WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle tonight with the winner being the Team Captain for the men’s RAW team at Survivor Series. Dolph Ziggler and Braun Strowman already have spots. Alexa Bliss is the women’s Team Captain but she’s just leading the team, not wrestling. Strowman barrels through security and goes after Corbin.

* The Riott Squad vs. Sasha Banks, Bayley and Natalya is first. The match ends in a No Contest when Ruby Riott stomps on Natalya’s glasses that belonged to her dad, WWE Legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart. The Riott Squad leaves as Bayley and Banks console Natalya.

* Apollo Crews defeated Jinder Mahal.

* Seth Rollins comes out with the WWE Intercontinental Title and both RAW Tag Team Titles. He praises Roman Reigns and is interrupted by The Authors of Pain and Drake Maverick to set up Rollins vs. AOP for the titles.

* The Authors of Pain defeated Seth Rollins in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match to win the RAW Tag Team Titles. After the match, Dean Ambrose stalked the ring and drops Rollins with a Dirty Deeds. Ambrose quickly left and barely spent any time out.

* Dolph Ziggler comes out with a mic but he’s interrupted by Elias for a performance.

* Elias defeated Dolph Ziggler. Great match, huge pop and cheers for Elias, especially at his Oasis mention in the pre-match promo. Lots of Elias love during the match also.

* RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey gets hyped up and cuts a fiery promo at SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for Survivor Series. Rousey says Becky may be The Man but she is the baddest b—h on the planet. Good pop for Ronda.

* Nia Jax won a squash over Ember Moon. After the match, Tamina Snuka came out and it looked as if she would go at it but they double team Moon to destroy her and then hugged, leaving together.

* Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin for later is changed to Angle vs. Drew McIntyre. Corbin drove away from the arena because he was afraid of Braun Strowman, spending the night dodging him. Corbin named Drew as his replacement before bailing.

* Bobby Lashley defeated Finn Balor. After the match, Drew McIntyre came out and had a staredown with Lashley. McIntyre turned and helped Balor up from the mat but immediately dropped him with a Claymore kick.

* Drew McIntyre defeated Kurt Angle by using the ankle lock to make him submit in the main event. After the match, McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler go to attack Angle but Braun Strowman makes the save and clears the ring. Angle was dazed early in the match and never quite got back on track 100%.