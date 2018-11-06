Ongoing WWE Smackdown Taping Results (SPOILERS)

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Smackdown Results

Credit Wrestlezone:

* Shane McMahon and Paige come to the ring, and Shane says the World Cup trophy isn’t his, but it belongs to Smackdown. He says he acted on instinct at Crown Jewel, but doesn’t really think he’s the best in the world. It is then announced that AOP versus The Bar will take place at Survivor Series, and Daniel Bryan will serve as SmackDown Live’s team captain in the men’s elimination match. The Miz comes to the ring and says he wants to be captain, so Shane agrees and names him co-captain along with Bryan.

* Matches announced for tonight include: Rey Mysterio versus Andrade “Cien” Almas and The Usos versus The New Day, with the winners of that tag match being named captain of the Raw versus SmackDown tag teams elimination match at Survivor Series.

* Daniel Bryan and The Miz nominate Shane McMahon as the first pick for their men’s elimination tag team match at Survivor Series.

Winner Will Captain Survivor Series Match The Usos defeated The New Day – Right after the match, The Usos add The New Day to their Survivor Series team

* Rey Mysterio is picked by Daniel Bryan as their latest team member, but Miz says Rey had better impress him tonight against Almas before making his decision.

* Becky Lynch comes out for a promo and talks about how Ronda Rousey hasn’t been tested yet, but when they fight and Ronda meets ‘The Man’ her body will be let down by her weak mind. Lynch says she wants a fight tonight, and Nikki Cross (accompanied by Sanity) answers the challenge.

#SDLive #WWEManchester #WWE spoilers. Less than 5,000 expected tonight. WWE have taped off an entire side of the area and are reassigning ticket holders to camera facing side. Poorest TV attendance I’ve ever seen here. pic.twitter.com/bg1yrXUbKE — Matty Paddock (@MattyPaddock) November 6, 2018

SANITY ARE HERE AND THEY HAVE NIKKI CROSS WITH THEM!! IT'S CROSS VS LYNCH!!#SDLive #SDLiveManchester pic.twitter.com/PojCQOMa32 — Adam Cailler (@acailler) November 6, 2018

So yeah Nikki Cross debuts on #smackdownlive against Becky Lynch #WWEManchester pic.twitter.com/RDqJbwoIfj — Andrew Ogden (Graps and Claps) (@oggypart3) November 6, 2018

#SDLive spoilers. #WWE #WWEManchester: Becky Lynch she’s fired up and ready for a fight. Who wants it? Woah NIKKI CROSS IS HERE!!! pic.twitter.com/8Ow7rU0tGC — Matty Paddock (@MattyPaddock) November 6, 2018

Becky Lynch defeated Nikki Cross

During a backstage promo, Daniel Bryan picks Jeff Hardy for his Survivor Series team, while The Miz wants to pick Samoa Joe. It is decided that Hardy and Joe will face off, with the winner being added to their team.

Shinsuke Nakamura cuts a promo about Seth Rollins.

Rey Mysterio defeated Andrade Cien Almas – Randy Orton came out and dropped Rey with a RKO after the match. The Miz then appeared in a backstage promo and added Rey to the team.

AJ Styles cuts a promo about Brock Lesnar

Paige reveals the women’s Survivor Series team; the competitors for SmackDown are Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair. Each one is introduced as they come to the ring, but when Charlotte is set to come to the ring, Mandy Rose takes the opportunity to ask why she was passed up in favor of the other women in the ring. Charlotte doesn’t appear, but Mandy and Sonya have a staredown.

Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy – Joe is added to Team Miz / Bryan at Survivor Series. Daniel Bryan comes out and attacks Samoa Joe, but The Miz beats up Bryan before Shane comes to the ring. Bryan attacks him and leaves to end the show.