Ongoing WWE Starrcade Results From Cincinnati (SPOILERS)

WWE is holding a live event in Cincinnati with the Starrcade label and will air a one-hour special tomorrow on the WWE Network. Here are the results, via PWInsider:

*They aired a Dusty Rhodes tribute video and a Ric Flair tribute video before the show.

*Elias in concert. Ric Flair came out. Nia Jack, Alicia Fox, Tamina and Mickie James came out. Nia sang,..badly. Out came Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ember Moon & Dana Brooke to set up an eight woman tag team bout….

*Sasha Banks & Bayley & Ember Moon & Dana Brooke defeated Nia Jax & Tamina & Mickie James & Alicia Fox when Banks forced Fox to tap out to the Bank Statement.

*Drew McIntyre pinned Finn Balor with the Claymore Kick.

*The B-Team defeated The Revival when Bo Dallas pinned Scott Dawson.