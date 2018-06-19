Ongoing WWE UK Championship Taping Results (SPOILERS)

Credit Beatrice & Caleb Connor and wrestlinginc.com. This will air June 26th on the WWE Network.



* A special intro for night two aired, the WWE NXT UK Championship special

* Tyler Bate and Trent Seven defeated Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions. There was a huge celebration after the match

* Charlie Morgan defeated Killer Kelly

* Christian was shown in the crowd

* Noam Dar defeated Flash Morgan Webster, Travis Banks and Mark Andrews in a Fatal 4 Way to become the new #1 contender to the WWE UK Title. This started out as a Triple Threat but WWE UK General Manager Johnny Saint came out and made it a Fatal 4 Way, adding Dar to the match. After the match, Joe Coffey and Mark Coffey hit the ring and laid everyone out, except for Dar

* NXT North American Champion Adam Cole retained over Wolfgang. Cole was really over but Scottish star Wolfgang was not

* NXT Champion Aleister Black and Ricochet vs. EC3 and The Velveteen Dream is next.