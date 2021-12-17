Ontario Announces Change To Event Capacity Due To COVID, Could Affect WWE Live Event

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the province of Ontario in Canada has announced a change to event attendance due to the prevalence of COVID-19. All indoor venues with more than 1,000 seats will only be allowed to have 50% capacity. There are several events there that are sold out at full capacity.

This will also potentially cause a problem for WWE, as they have a live event at the Coca Cola Coliseum on December 29. The venue holds 10,000 and therefore could only hold 5,000 people with COVID restrictions. WWE currently has 7,178 tickets out. The next night they have a show in Laval, Quebec, also in a 10,000 seat arena, with 6,252 tickets out.

WWE has yet to comment how they will handle the issue.