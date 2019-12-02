Opening And Lineup For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has released the opening for this week’s episode, which airs tomorrow night on AXS TV. Here’s the lineup:

*Brian Cage vs. Eddie Edwards.

*ODB returns to Impact Wrestling.

*X-Division Champion Ace Austin & Reno Scum vs. The Rascalz.

*Johnny Swinger vs. Petey Williams.

*Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie defends her title.