Opening Betting Lines Released for WWE SummerSlam 2022
– BetOnline has revealed the opening betting lines for this month’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event. Currently, Roman Reigns (-200) is favored to beat opponent Brock Lesnar (+150) in their Last Man Standing match at the event.
WWE SummerSlam 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, July 30. The event will be held at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock. Here are the current betting lines for this year’s event:
WWE Undisputed Last Man Standing Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c) -200 (1/2)
Brock Lesnar +150 (3/2)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champ Match Winner
Liv Morgan (c) -300 (1/3)
Ronda Rousey +200 (2/1)
WWE Tag Team Champ Match Winner
The Usos (c) -400 (1/4)
The Street Profits +250 (5/2)
WWE United States Champ Match Winner
Bobby Lashley (c) -250 (2/5)
Theory +170 (17/10)
Singles Match Winner
Pat McAfee -220 (5/11)
Happy Corbin +160 (8/5)
*** Note: The Logan Paul/Miz bout is off the table due to the possibility of it becoming a tag match.
