Opening Betting Lines For WrestleMania 38

The initial betting odds for the first four announced matches at WrestleMania 38 have been revealed, with some title changes set as opening favorites. Bet Online shared the opening lines for the PPV, which you can see below.

The initial odds show Brock Lesnar as a minor favorite to beat Roman Reigns in the Champion vs. Champion match, while Bianca Belair and Ronda Rousey are both favored to win their respective Women’s Championship matches against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, respectively. Finally, Logan Paul and The Miz open as favorites against The Mysterios.

The show takes place on April 2nd and 3rd in Dallas, Texas and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

Champion vs Champion Match

Brock Lesnar: -140 (5/7)

Roman Reigns: +100 (1/1)

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair: -140 (5/7)

Becky Lynch: +100 (1/1)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey: -200 (1/2)

Charlotte Flair: +150 (3/1)

Tag Team Match

Logan Paul & The Miz: -200 (1/2)

Dominik & Rey Mysterio: +150 (3/2)