Opening Betting Odds Available For WWE Wrestlemania Backlash
Bet Online has sent us the following betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash next month, which predicts two title changes. It seems oddsmakers are picking Ronda Rousey to defeat Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title, while the Usos are expected to dethrone RK-Bro and unify the Smackdown and RAW tag team titles.
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match
Ronda Rousey -700 (1/7)
Charlotte Flair (c) +360 (18/5)
WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Usos -500 (1/5)
RK-Bro +300 (3/1)
Singles Match Winner
Cody Rhodes -325 (4/13)
Seth Rollins +220 (11/5)
Singles Match Winner
Edge -150 (2/3)
AJ Styles +110 (11/10)
Singles Match Winner
Omos -300 (1/3)
Bobby Lashley +200 (2/1)
Singles Match Winner
Madcap Moss -180 (5/9)
Happy Corbin +125 (5/4)
