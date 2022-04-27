Opening Betting Odds Available For WWE Wrestlemania Backlash

Bet Online has sent us the following betting odds for WWE Wrestlemania Backlash next month, which predicts two title changes. It seems oddsmakers are picking Ronda Rousey to defeat Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s title, while the Usos are expected to dethrone RK-Bro and unify the Smackdown and RAW tag team titles.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship “I Quit” Match

Ronda Rousey -700 (1/7)

Charlotte Flair (c) +360 (18/5)

WWE Unified Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Usos -500 (1/5)

RK-Bro +300 (3/1)

Singles Match Winner

Cody Rhodes -325 (4/13)

Seth Rollins +220 (11/5)

Singles Match Winner

Edge -150 (2/3)

AJ Styles +110 (11/10)

Singles Match Winner

Omos -300 (1/3)

Bobby Lashley +200 (2/1)

Singles Match Winner

Madcap Moss -180 (5/9)

Happy Corbin +125 (5/4)